SII cuts price of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for states from Rs 400 to Rs 300

The Serum Institute of India, manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield has reduced the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose.

"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives. April 28, 2021

The announcement came hours after the registration for vaccination opened for everyone over 18 years of age, which will begin from May 1.

On April 21, SII has announced the prices of Covishield, keeping it Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.While the price has been reduced for the state governments, it remains unchanged for private hospitals.

On the other hand, another COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech, is priced at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. The central will continue to get both vaccines at Rs 150 per dose.

Several states have raised objections to the differential pricing.