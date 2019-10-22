Signing of Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India-Pakistan unlikely tomorrow

Earlier on Monday, India said it is "constrained" to accept US $20 service fee proposed by Islamabad for using the Kartarpur corridor.

The signing of the Kartarpur agreement between India and Pakistan, which was expected to be signed on Wednesday (October 23), may be postponed, as per sources.

The Kartarpur agreement is likely to be signed between both sides at the zero-point near Dera Baba Nanak.

The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Ahead of the signing, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said, "While agreeing to sign the Agreement, the Government of Pakistan has been once again urged to reconsider its insistence to levy service fee on pilgrims. India would be ready to amend the Agreement accordingly at any time."

However, a response from the Pakistani side is still awaited, therefore, the signing of the Kartarpur agreement may be delayed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 9.

PM Modi may also flag off the first batch of pilgrims who will visit the Sikh holy shrine.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a ceremony at the new terminal which has been constructed for pilgrims of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur.