Signing of Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India-Pakistan unlikely tomorrow

Headlines

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

Why ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 failed? Know how Chandrayaan 3 is different | Explained

Benefits of Bay leaves(Tejpatta)

Bollywood stars who performed bald for their movies

High uric acid level : What makes uric acid harmful to the body?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Deepika Padukone appears on Time magazine cover, Priyanka Chopra enjoys perfect family & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 11

IAF grounds MiG-21 fighter jets | Opposition unity meet | Karnataka Cabinet 5 promises | News Wrap

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Counting underway, section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homebollywood

bollywood

Signing of Kartarpur Corridor agreement between India-Pakistan unlikely tomorrow

Earlier on Monday, India said it is "constrained" to accept US $20 service fee proposed by Islamabad for using the Kartarpur corridor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 03:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The signing of the Kartarpur agreement between India and Pakistan, which was expected to be signed on Wednesday (October 23), may be postponed, as per sources.

Earlier on Monday, India said it is "constrained" to accept US $20 service fee proposed by Islamabad for using the Kartarpur corridor.

The Kartarpur agreement is likely to be signed between both sides at the zero-point near Dera Baba Nanak. 

Also ReadPM Modi likely to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 9

The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Ahead of the signing, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said, "While agreeing to sign the Agreement, the Government of Pakistan has been once again urged to reconsider its insistence to levy service fee on pilgrims. India would be ready to amend the Agreement accordingly at any time."

However, a response from the Pakistani side is still awaited, therefore, the signing of the Kartarpur agreement may be delayed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 9.

PM Modi may also flag off the first batch of pilgrims who will visit the Sikh holy shrine.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a ceremony at the new terminal which has been constructed for pilgrims of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth get relief from Madras High Court in case about Velaiyilla Pattathari poster

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, the new MD and CEO of Reliance Strategic Investments Limited

Flood in Delhi is unlikely, but govt is prepared: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid heavy rains

Teammate of Tendulkar, Sidhu, Ravi Shastri, co-star of Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan; identify this cricketer

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE