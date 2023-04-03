Signal-free commute in North-Central Delhi via new elevated corridor, all you need to know Rs 3000 crore project

Representative Image

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning a new elevated corridor to unclog New Delhi's Outer Ring Road. The project worth Rs 3000 crore is likely to provide easier traveling in many areas including Civil Lines in North Delhi to Ashram and other such points in South and Central Delhi.

According to the 2018 proposed alignment, the corridor was planned in two parts - the first was an elevated stretch between Signature Bridge and Salimgarh Fort-Ring Road bypass, and the second, as per the initial plan, would have been extended to the DND (Delhi–Noida Direct) Flyway.

As of now, a requirement to change the alignment has occurred.

Ring Road Elevated Corridor Route Change

The PWD is planning to change the alignment and it would be constructed completely on the Yamuna floodplains between the Signature Bridge and the DND Flyway. This will serve as an alternate route to the Ring Road.

After the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) asked PWD to alter the route, a route change requirement was asked for.

How will the Elevated Corridor change things?

Majnu Ka Tila, Metcalfe House, and Sarai Kale Khan in North-Central Delhi are highly clogged areas. These areas will then become signal-free and commuters will be able to travel smoothly.

The on-ground work of the project is yet to start and it is still waiting to receive a no-objection nod from a few departments. The government has also planned elevated corridors in South Delhi for seamless journey from ORR to Mehrauli-Badarpur road. The elevated road with flyovers will be made along the Ma Anandmayee Marg connecting Kalkaji Mandir on ORR to the MB Road at the Lal Kuan T-point.