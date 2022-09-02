'Don't raise your voice, will kill you': Sidhu Moose Wala's father receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Image Credit: Twitter

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh, who has been seeking justice for his son, has allegedly received the death threat via email.

According to reports, Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, has allegedly received a death threat via email from a person named AJ Bishnoi from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In the said email, a user named 'Shooter AJ Lawrence Bishnoi Sampat Nehra group sop), threatened Sidhu's father that if he will raise his voice over the securiy cover of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria then they will kill him. "You and your son are not the owners of this country that the security will only be given to those who you want," the mail reads.

"We killed your son because he was involved in the murder of our colleagues. We haven't forgotten that Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Singh were killed in a fake encounter, and neither should you, because it all happened because of you "the email added.

Earlier on Thursday the Delhi Police filed FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar who were allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

This was for the first time in Delhi that several gangsters have been booked under the stringent law. The act is generally used for those accused in terror cases.

In its 1,850-page chargesheet, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) alleged that the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a part of a lengthy string of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

“On August 7, 2021, Bambiha gang had killed Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali and Kabbadi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian on March 14 to avenge the killing of their men. Further, to avenge both killings, Bishnoi gang killed Sidhu Moose Wala,” claimed SIT.

