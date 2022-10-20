Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Who is Deepak Tinu? What was his alleged role in the killing?

Who is Deepak Tinu? Tinu escaped the Mansa police's custody when he was brought to Tarn Taran

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Who is Deepak Tinu? What was his alleged role in the killing?
Sidhu Moose Wala murder (File)

The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Tinu had escaped from the Punjab police's custody on October 1 and was arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar. 

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said five grenades and two automatic pistols were recovered from his possession.

Who is Deepak Tinu?

Tinu escaped the Mansa police's custody when he was brought to Tarn Taran in another case.

This was not the first time Tinu escaped. In 2017, he escaped with help from another gangster after throwing pepper spray in the eyes of police officials. 

Earlier this month, Tinu's woman companion was held by a team of Punjab Police from Mumbai airport when she was trying to head to the Maldives.

Tinu is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. 

Bishnoi is the prime accused in the murder of Moose Wala. 

Tinu had been in jail with Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria. 

According to the police, Tinu was involved in the planning of Moose Wala's murder. 

Moose Wala, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was gunned down in Mansa on May 29. 

Goldy Brar, Bishnoi's associate, took the responsibility for the murder on social media. 

The police have charge-sheeted over two dozen gangsters.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.