Sidhu Moosewala murder: Who is Deepak Tinu? What was his alleged role in the killing?

Sidhu Moose Wala murder (File)

The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Tinu had escaped from the Punjab police's custody on October 1 and was arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said five grenades and two automatic pistols were recovered from his possession.

Who is Deepak Tinu?

Tinu escaped the Mansa police's custody when he was brought to Tarn Taran in another case.

This was not the first time Tinu escaped. In 2017, he escaped with help from another gangster after throwing pepper spray in the eyes of police officials.

Earlier this month, Tinu's woman companion was held by a team of Punjab Police from Mumbai airport when she was trying to head to the Maldives.

Tinu is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Bishnoi is the prime accused in the murder of Moose Wala.

Tinu had been in jail with Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria.

According to the police, Tinu was involved in the planning of Moose Wala's murder.

Moose Wala, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was gunned down in Mansa on May 29.

Goldy Brar, Bishnoi's associate, took the responsibility for the murder on social media.

The police have charge-sheeted over two dozen gangsters.