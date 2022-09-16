Sidhu Moosewala murder: Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang held in Amritsar

The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery including Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, officials said on Friday.

The task force nabbed the two gangsters, identified as Mandeep alias Tufan and Manpreet alias Mani Raiya, from Amritsar district, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery. Yadav said they were also wanted for links with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Meanwhile, Mandeep's father Harbhajan Singh alleged that the Punjab Police forced his son take the route of gangster world. His son had been in hiding for fearing of being killed by the police.

Harbhajan Singh said he came to know about the arrest of Mandeep in the early hours of Friday.

At the same time, Harpreet, wife of gangster Mani Rayya, has appealed to the Punjab Police not to kill him in "encounter". He was hiding at his wife's aunt's house for the past four days. Pleading innocence, she has also sought justice.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. On Saturday, Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter involved in the popular Punjabi singer’s killing.

Earlier on September 1, the Delhi Police filed FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar who were allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

This was for the first time in Delhi that several gangsters have been booked under the stringent law. The act is generally used for those accused in terror cases.

In its 1,850-page chargesheet, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) alleged that the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a part of a lengthy string of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

