Sidhu Moosewala murder case: After Lakhbir Landa's threat, 12 Delhi Police Special Cell officers get Y-level security

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: One commando each will provide security to these officers (File)

The Central government has provided the Y-category protection to the 12 officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell who have been investigating the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The singer-songwriter was shot dead by gangsters in Punjab's Mansa in May. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based Indian origin gangster, took the reponsibility for the murder on social media.

The Delhi Police said in a statement that Special CP HGS Dhaliwal, DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra, DCP Rajeev Ranjan, ACP Lalit Negi, ACP Hriday Bhushan, ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Rahul Vikram, Inspector Ravindra Joshi, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Vinod Kumar, have been provided with extra security due to the high profile nature of the crime and involvement of dreaded gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

One commando each will provide security to these officers.

The security was increased after Lakhbir Landa, aide of Punjab gangster Harvinder Rinda, threatened to murder the officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell on social media.

Landa is also based in Canada and is the prime suspect in the Punjab RPG attack.

He allegedly threatened the officers saying he had the photographs of all those officers involved in the investigation of the murder of the singer whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

He had also warned that no officer of the Delhi Police Special Cell must be seen in Punjab and that it would not be good for them if they are seen roaming in the streets.

Sidhu was shot dead on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab.

This was two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of over 400 personnel, including Moose Wala.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed that Goldy Brar was detained in the United States. However, days after the information, he appeared in a YouTube video denying his arrest.

With inputs from ANI