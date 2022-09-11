Sidhu Moosewala murder: All six shooters among 23 accused arrested, Lawrence Bishnoi ordered recce of Salman Khan

Sidhu Moosewala murder: All six shooters among 23 accused arrested

The Punjab Police on Sunday said that 23 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa district on May 29.

“A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far. 2 accused were neutralized in an encounter and so far 35 accused nominated. Red Corner Notice has been issued against Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies,” said Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav.

“Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We will also interrogate them,” he added.

This comes two days after Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter allegedly involved in Moosewala’s killing. Deepak Mundi, along with two of his associates, was arrested in a joint operation with the Delhi Police and central agencies from the West Bengal-Nepal border. All three have been sent to six-day police remand.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state police had pruned his security cover on a temporary basis.

He, along with his friend and cousin, was driving to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa when six shooters waylaid his vehicle and sprayed bullets into him.

After the killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Police had identified six shooters -- Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi, Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa -- who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing.

While the special cell of the Delhi Police had nabbed Fauji, Kashish and Sersa, the Punjab Police neutralised Roopa and Manpreet in an encounter in Amritsar.

In the 1,850-page chargesheet filed in a Mansa court last month, the Punjab Police had said Brar had coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and some others to execute Moosewala's killing.

According to the chargesheet, Brar had given the information on Moosewala's security withdrawal to the shooters and had asked them to hurry up and kill him.

The Canada-based gangster had executed the murder plan to avenge the killing of Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera, who was killed last year. The name of Shaganpreet Singh, who was said to be Moosewala's manager, had figured in Middukhera's murder.

The chargesheet included Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code and also the Arms Act.