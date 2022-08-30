Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan: Report

Sidhu Moose Wala (File)

Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, one of the four gangsters who allegedly hatched the conspiracy for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in Azerbaijan, reports suggest. Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's nephew, had taken responsibility for the singer-songwriter's murder alleging that the latter was involved in the murder of "brother Vicky Middukhera".

Meanwhile, the location of Anmol Bishnoi has also been tracked to Kenya, Tribune reported.

Both had fled India using fake passports days before the murder of the Congress politician on May 29.

Anmol is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. The Punjab Police are in touch with the local police to nab him.

Punjab's anti-gangster task force is preparing documents for Bishnoi's extradition from the country.

Police say Lawrence Bishnoi wanted the duo to coordinate and execute the crime from abroad evading the radar of the police in India. He wanted to absolve the two of the blame for the murder.

Both Sachin and Anmol have many criminal cases against them.

Sachin is 24 years old and is a native of Punjab's Abohar. In an interview with a new channel earlier this year, he said got Moosewala killed as he was involved in the murder of Middukhera, an Akali Dal leader and a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in May. The post-mortem report revealed that he was shot 19 times and was brought dead to the hospital.

Moose Wala was killed just a day after his security cover was revoked by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.