Sidhu Moose Wala's father gets emotional while unveiling his statue, says ‘Can’t bear to see my son as a statue at 28’

Sidhu Moose Wala's statue unveiled in Punjab

The life-sized statue of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala was recently unveiled in his village of Mansa, Punjab. While everyone was moved to tears when they saw the 6.5-foot-tall statue of the slain musician, his father, Balkaur Singh, was inconsolable.

Balkaur Singh said that the killers are sitting on foreign soil as Sidhu’s loved ones wait for justice. “I can’t bear to see my son as a statute at 28. We wait for justice,” the grieving father said.

As per a post shared by Instagram account Mansadasidhuo, Moosewala's father got emotional while unveiling the statue which was installed on the land where the singer was cremated on May 31. As per the video, a huge crowd gathered on the ground with youth shouting "we are also your sons".

Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government.

The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets.

He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

On Sunday, Delhi Special Police Commissioner HGS Dhaliwal said three main shooters, one logistical provider, and one who recced the area have been arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He also said the police are looking for the three shooters who have escaped. One person who helped with logistics is also still at large.