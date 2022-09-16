Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh hospitalised in Mohali, suffering from heart ailment

Image Credit: Tribune

Balkaur Singh Sindhu, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was transferred from Patiala to a private hospital in Mohali on Friday afternoon. He had been admitted to a heart facility in Patiala earlier in the day. Balkaur Singh had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night and was taken to the hospital.

Balkaur is a heart patient who was previously treated by former Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

Doctors diagnosed him with Microvascular Angina and recommended coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG). It is a treatment for coronary artery disease.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is characterised by the narrowing of the coronary arteries, which are the blood channels that give oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle.

Political figures queued to meet the singer's father after learning of his illness. Politicians who met Balkaur Singh included Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, AAP MLA Ajitpal Kohli, and Senior Akali Dali Surjit Singh Rakhra.

Sidhu Moose Wala's father has been very vocal about his son’s murder. He has been fighting the battle for justice since day one. In the meanwhile, Balkaur Singh had been complaining of heart issues for the past few days.

A few weeks ago, Balkaur Singh Sidhu had joined social media to raise his voice to seek justice for Sidhu Moose Wala.

READ| Chinese loan apps scam: ED freezes over Rs 46 crore funds kept in Razorpay, Easebuzz, Cashfree accounts