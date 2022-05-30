Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa: Know timeline of events, controversy behind his killing

File photo

In a shocking incident, a prominent singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a shooting on Sunday, sparking a political row in the state of Punjab. Moose Wala’s death took the state by a storm, with people blaming the Aam Aadmi Party and gang rivalry for his untimely demise.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a prominent personality in the Punjabi music industry and had recently joined the Congress party, just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022. He had contested the polls from the Mansa constituency, the same place where he was shot dead on Sunday.

Sidhu Moose Wala killed in Mansa

On Sunday, May 29, Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling to the Jawahar Ke Village in Mansa along with his friend and cousin in the vehicle. Punjab police confirmed that there was no security personnel present with him, and he was not travelling in his bulletproof car.

Unidentified persons drove by Moose Wala in Mansa, firing rounds at his car through three different weapons. The singer was killed in the firing after sustaining eight bullet injuries. His two companions inside the car were left injured.

It must be noted that Sidhu Moose Wala was killed just a day after the Punjab government had removed the state-provided security for the Congress leader.

Controversy behind his death

After the news of Moose Wala’s death broke out, Congress and BJP leaders attacked the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that CM Bhagwant Mann and the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal were behind the assassination.

Congress leaders called the death of Moose Wala a “political killing”, saying that Bhagwant Mann had conspired to assassinate the Punjabi singer. Angered after the death of one of their young and prominent faces, the Congress party demanded that Bhagwant Mann resigns from his post.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janta Party also hit out at the Mann-led Punjab government, questioning the logic behind removing the security of a prominent figure like Sidhu Moose Wala. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also termed the killing a “state-sponsored” murder.

Who is responsible for Moose Wala’s death?

Hours after the news of Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing broke out, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, posted on Facebook, claiming responsibility for the attack.

After the initial probe into the matter, the Punjab police said that the death of Moose Wala seems to be the repercussion of an inter-gang rivalry involving the singer. Though the clear reason behind the rivalry is now known yet, the state police have launched an SIT probe into the matter.

