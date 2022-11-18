Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
Sidhu Moose Wala's parents leave India for England, had given ultimatum to government
Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjabi singer’s parents Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh, travelled to the UK on Friday. He flew out of Chandigarh to catch this flight. After his photos from a foreign cast appeared, Sidhu Musewala's supporters stirred up controversy once more. He had already given the Punjab government a one-month deadline last month and announced that he would settle abroad but would soon return to India.
Sidhu Moosewala’s parents were seen at Mohali airport. After a few pictures went viral on social media, Moosewala’s fans became restless. He can be seen clearly in the photos of entering the airport and checking in with immigration. He can also be seen sitting inside the plane in one image. According to reports, he departed for the UK today from the airport in Mohali. (Also Read: Who is Mukhtar Baba, an ex-journalist that sent threat letters to Jammu and Kashmir journalists)
On behalf of Sidhu Moosewala’s fans in England, a campaign has been launched to get justice for the family. A cycle rally has been organised on November 24 outside the parliament of England and his parents left for England to participate.
Two months ago when gangster Tinnu escaped from police custody, Sidhu Moosewala’s parents got discouraged. They have been fighting to get justice for their son for a long. Balkaur Singh has given one month's time to the government to solve the case and find justice for Siddhu Moosewala or else they will move abroad and withdraw his son’s complaint.
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in his car on May 29 in a village in Mansa. Moosewala murder’s responsibility was taken by Lawrence Bishnoi, who was in jail, and Goldie Brar, sitting in Canada. In this case, the police have made more than 25 arrests. Additionally, plans are being made to bring Goldie Brar, who is currently abroad, to Punjab. Meanwhile, the shooter Tinu had escaped from police custody two months prior, and as a result, the Inspector of Punjab Police's name had come to light.