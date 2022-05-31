Sidhu Moose Wala received 23 threats in 3 years! Police analysing call record data

(Image Source: IANS)

In some shocking revelation, sources say that Sidhu Moose Wala received 23 threats in the last three years. He has been receiving threats from the Bishnoi gang, Gurlal gang, operatives associated with Sukha Kahlwan and Goldie gang. The police have got hold of about 21 CCTV footages during the investigation.

Official sources say that 4 types of weapons were used to carry out the incident and the attackers fired 37 rounds. According to a report released in the media, the police has picked up data of about 90,000 calls from 9 towers. Out of these, 7,000 calls are being scrutinized closely. A large staff of Cyber ​​Cell has been deployed for this work.

Punjab Police is also in constant touch with Delhi Crime Branch. Punjab Police can interrogate gangster Shahrukh, who is lodged in Tihar jail today. According to the CCTV footage, the police suspect that the attackers may have left the vehicle and fled to Rajasthan via Haryana. So far, the police have interrogated more than a dozen people related to gangster Lawrence, Gurlal and Goldie Brar in custody.

5 arrested from Dehradun

Police sources said that five people have been arrested from Dehradun. Sources said that only one of them is under suspicion, identified as Manpreet Dhaipei alias Manna. He had a criminal record, although it is not of heinous nature. Sources said that Manna was a resident of Dhaipei village which is located near Jawaharke. He has not been formally arrested.

Raids at many places

The police came to know that the attackers had used the number plate of another car on the Bolero vehicle used in the crime. Sources said that the police is also probing the role of some people, who were seen in the CCTV footage recovered from a dhaba in Mansa on Sunday.

Police also raided Bathinda and adjoining districts of Haryana and Rajasthan in search of eight assailants who killed Moose Wala last evening.