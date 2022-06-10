Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Who is Harkamal Ranu? How is he connected with singer's murder?

Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by over two dozen bullets.

Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by eight sharpshooters in Punjab's Mansa district last month. He had been going to his relative's place in a Mahindra Thar SUV when two cars intercepted him. The attackers disembarked and rained bullets on him. He was hit around 30 times. The police of several states have been working to unravel the conspiracy. On Thursday, the Delhi police said that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. They have also blamed Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster, for the murder. Meanwhile, the Punjab police, in a major breakthrough, have arrested Harkamal Ranu from Bhatinda.

Who is Harkamal Ranu?

According to the police, Harkamal Ranu is one of the eight assailants who intercepted Sidhu Moose Wala or Shubhdeep Singh's car and shot him. Ranu, a notorious sharpshooter, is a resident of Punjab's Bhatinda town. His family, however, claimed it was them who handed over Harkamal Ranu to the police.

Harkamal Singh Ranu's grandfather Gurucharan handed him over to the police.

Harkamal Singh Ranu's grandfather Gurcharan Singh told The Tribune that he had spoken with Harkamal before handing him over to the police and he denied his involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

This is tenth arrest in the case.

More details awaited.

Sandeep Kekda, another gangster arrested in connection with the case, had allegedly given information about Sidhu Moose Wala to the eight assailants. It took 15 minutes for Moose Wala to reach the crime spot from his house. He is also a resident of Bathinda.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued a red corner notice against Goldy Brar. Brar had taken the responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's killing on social media hours after the crime. He went to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and has been running his illegal activities from there.