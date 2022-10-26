Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Who is Afsana Khan? Why was she questioned?

Afsana Khan (File)

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday questioned Afsana Khan for several hours in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Khan is a popular Punjabi singer and Moose Wala used to consider her his sister.

According to reports, the authorities believe Afsana Khan was aware of the threat calls Moose Wala had been receiving.

Who is Afsana Khan?

Afsana Khan was born in Punjab's Shri Muktsar Sahib in 1994. She is a popular singer in Punjab and other northern states.

She had been a contestant in Voice of Punjab and was ranked fifth. She comes from a family of musicians. Her father Shira Khan and brother Khuda Baksh were musicians.

She comes from a humble background. However, now she is one of the most popular singers in the country. Khan gained popularity with her blockbuster song Titliyan Varga.

Afsana Khan was part of Bigg Boss 15. She was evicted from the show as she would hit herself over minor issues.

She got married this year to her boyfriend Saaj. Sidhu Moosewala also attended the wedding. Her Bigg Boss co-stars like Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riyaz, and Donal Bisht attended the wedding.

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in Mansa allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi's Canada-based associate Goldy Brar had assumed responsibility for the murder.