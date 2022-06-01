Sidhu Moose Wala claimed in viral video: 'Getting threats from established singers'

Sidhu Moose Wala death: Sidhu Moose Wala's post-mortem examination revealed he had been hit by 25 bullets. (File)

New Delhi: A video purportedly showing Sidhu Moose Wala talking about getting threats from "established singers" has gone viral. Moose Wala, who was gunned down by multiple assailants in Punjab's Mansa district last week, had recorded the purported video in a moving car. It is unclear when the video was shot.

In the purported video, Sidhu Moose Wala said that he had been receiving threats. He said when a new singer becomes famous, established singers often try to intimidate him by making threats over the phone. He further said in the video he had been receiving threats over phone as well as on the email. He said 3-4 'small' people had been threatening him and that they had a "master". He advised those threatening him to desist else he would give them a befitting reply.

On Sunday, Moose Wala and his two associates were going somewhere in their Mahindra Thar car when two cars intercepted them. Multiple people stepped down from the car and rained bullets from at least three AK-47 rifles. Sidhu Moose Wala was later brought dead to the hospital; the other two survived. The police had on Sunday claimed the murder could have been linked to an inter-gang rivalry.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man named Manpreet Singh in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

On Sunday, a Canada-based gangster had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala' murder. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name has also cropped up in the Moose Wala murder.

Moose Wala's post-mortem examination revealed he had been hit by 25 bullets. The gunpowder found on his body suggested he was shot at from a close range.

The Punjab Police have registered an FIR in Mansa against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.