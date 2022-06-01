Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Salman Khan's security stepped up, had come under Lawrence Bishnoi's radar

Around half-a-dozen Mumbai police personnel will provide security to Salman Khan. (File)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have beefed up the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The decision was taken after Lawrence Bishnoi's name cropped up in the murder case. Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, had threatened to kill Khan over his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case.

The gangster belongs to the Bishnoi community that considers blackbuck sacred.

In 2020, Lawrence Bishnoi's associate Rahul alias Sunni told the police his gang had hatched a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan and had even visited Mumbai for the recee.

From now on, apart from Salman Khan's private security, around half-a-dozen Mumbai police personnel will provide security to the star.

A Mumbai police official told Dainik Bhaskar that they have increased security around his apartment also to prevent gang activity.

Sidhu Moose Wala had been going to a relative's house in Punjab's Mansa district when two cars intercepted his SUV. Multiple attackers opened fire at the singer using automatic weapons. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the murder.

