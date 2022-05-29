Sidhu Moose Wala murder: BJP, SAD slam AAP for withdrawing singer's security, posting names on social media

Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular singer and Congress leader, was gunned down on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district.

New Delhi: Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was state-sponsored, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday. He said Sidhu Moose Wala's security had been withdrawn and his name posted on social media, leading to his murder. The BJP also blamed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for Sidhu Moose Wala's death.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular singer and Congress leader, was gunned down on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district. Two others have been injured in the attack. He was among the 424 people whose security had been withdrawn by the Punjab government on Saturday.

Cheema said the publishing of names whose security had been withdrawn was criminal negligence. He also demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala has shocked the country. This should be considered a state-sponsored murder. Firstly, the security of 400 people was withdrawn and then their names were published on social media. It's criminal negligence. CM Mann must resign," he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa echoed Cheema's sentiments.

"Sidhu Moose Wala was a prominent singer. Due to the dirty politics of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, he was fatally attacked. Firstly, they withdraw security of people and then publish their names, I warned this can be dangerous," he said.

CM Mann, meanwhile, has vowed action against those who murdered Sidhu Moose Wala.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," he tweeted.

With inputs from ANI