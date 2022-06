Picture: File Photo

The Punjab Police have requested that a Red Corner Notice be issued against (Canada-based gangster) Goldy Brar, an absconder who has claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He is an active member of the gang of (imprisoned gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi, according to police sources.

