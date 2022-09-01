Search icon
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: One suspect each detained in Kenya and Azerbaijan

Moose Wala was killed by six gunmen on May 29, a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

India has been in contact with police in Kenya and Azerbaijan, where they have each apprehended one person in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this statement at a Thursday media conference.

Moose Wala was killed by six gunmen on May 29, a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security, as he, his cousin, and a friend were going in a vehicle to Jawaharke hamlet in Mansa, which is 10 kilometres from the singer's home town of Moosa.

The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets.

Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice, Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder. While Bishnoi is presently in Police custody, Goldy Brar remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies)

