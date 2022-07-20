Search icon
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gunfight between police and Jagroop Singh Roopa, Mannu Kusa in Amritsar

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The encounter started 20 kilometers from Amritsar as the police were tailing the two gangsters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

The police from several cities have been involved in the Moose Wala murder investigation. (ANI)

A shootout is underway in Punjab's Amritsar between the police and two gangsters who were allegedly involved in the murder of singer-songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala. According to reports, the Punjab Police's anti-gangster task force is leading the operation in the district's Bhakna village.

The two gangsters, identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, are involved in the shootout. They were allegedly involved in Moose Wala's brutal murder on May 29.

The encounter started 20 kilometers from Amritsar as the police were tailing the two gangsters.

Mannu Kusa allegedly fired the first bullets from an AK-47 rifle at Sidhu Moose Wala, NDTV reported, adding the duo and Deepak Mundi had been absconding since the murder that sent shockwaves across the country. 

The police from several cities have been involved in the Moose Wala murder investigation. They have arrested a host of gangsters who were linked with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. He had allegedly ordered Moose Wala's murder. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar.

Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had taken responsibility for the killing on social media. He said the murder was committed to avenge Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing last year. 

