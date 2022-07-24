Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Goldy Brar's big revelation on encounter of Jagroop Roopa, Manpreet Mannu

Sidhu Moose Wala murder (File)

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the prime suspect for singer-songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has said in a purported social media post that the two gangsters gunned down by the police earlier this month in Punjab -- Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu -- were in touch with him over the phone during the encounter. He said he had asked them to surrender but they refused. "We will show you our last performance," he said in the social media post in Punjabi.

"A couple of days back, there was an encounter in Amritsar that led to the death of two of our brothers – Jagroop and Manpreet. Both of them were strong men. They have done a lot for us, we will remain indebted to them forever," Brar said in the Facebook post.

He said after they were cornered by the police, Jagroop Rupa called him saying he was surrounded.

"I told him to surrender and that I’ll get them out of jail. However, those brave-hearted men said 'brother we have to show you our last performance', we will not surrender," he claimed.

The gangster said the duo fought like lions and held off the police for six hours.

He taunted the police saying they had 1000 men at their disposal yet the deceased fended them off for so long.

"Love to both my brothers," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have told the Tribune that the two gangsters had decided to surrender. They had asked for the presence of media when they surrendered and the police agreed, but they restarted firing. They died when the police fired back.