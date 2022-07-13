Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Five arrested for fabricating passport for conspirator

Sidhu Moose Wala murder

Five individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly helping Lawrence Bishnoi's nephew get a bogus passport, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The accused, according to authorities, aided Sachin Thapan and other gang members in obtaining bogus travel documents. Bisnoi's nephew, Thapan, is accused of being engaged in the plot to kill Punjabi musician Siddu Moosewala. In the end, he was forced to flee the nation.

This crime was planned by Anmol Bishnoi and Sachin Thapan, who both worked together to kill Moosewala. Police say they hired shooters, supplied them with weapons, and then used phoney passports to flee the country.

The suspects have been named as Rahul Sarkar, 27, Arjit Kumar, 55, Navneet Prajapati, 33, Somnath Prajapati, 33, and a 27-year-old lady.

On July 4, authorities received a tip that Sarkar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was on the run. An ambush was set at the foot-over-bridge at the Saket Metro Station in an attempt to capture him.

During the time police were waiting, a vehicle was seen approaching the bridge, and the driver was told to halt, but instead accelerated and attempted to leave.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker stated Sarkar, the driver, was overtaken and arrested.

According to the DCP, his other accomplices, Kumar, Navneet, Somnath, and the lady, were caught at his request.

During his questioning, Sarkar confessed that he had contact with criminals, particularly with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Tilak Raj Toteja, who lives in Sangam Vihar, was a neighbour of Thapan's who helped him get a bogus passport, police said.

It has been found that each member of the gang had a significant part in either creating or purchasing phoney papers.

Arjit Kumar entrusted Rahul with the task of obtaining a fake Indian identification card in order to use as a travel document. According to the police, they demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for each passport. Sarkar produced the bogus passport using his own postal address.

Navneet, an Aadhaar centre manager who also happens to be Somnath's uncle, is believed to have provided Sarkar with a phoney voter ID and Aadhaar card a year ago in the name of Tilak Raj Toteja.

Toteja was the former owner of the property, which is now in the hands of Sarkar's family. The fact that electricity bill still comes in Toteja's name, gave Sarkar the idea to use his id, police said.

For the last five years, Sarkar has sent customers to his centre for normal Aadhaar-related tasks, according to those who know him.

In July of last year, Sarkar contacted Navneet and promised him Rs 15,000 to produce another Aadhaar for Toteja. They said that Sarkar already had a voter ID card in the Toteja's name.

An agent from Gujarat introduced Arjit Kumar to one Deep Siddhu, who introduced himself as a resident of Ukraine. He contacted Kumar calling him on WhatsApp using an international mobile phone number, police said.

Siddhu provided four photos to Kumar and approached him to procure a few fake passports, including one for Thapan.

According to the deal, Rs 1.70 lakh was fixed for each passport. Later, Kumar approached Sarkar and made four fake passports, including that of Thapan, on the basis of fake IDs, they said.

Somnath had come to Delhi in 2018 and had been living at Navneet's, at his maternal uncle's, house in Tughlakabad Extension.

On direction of Navneet seven months ago, he filed an online form and completed biometric process for Sarkar on the basis of Toteja's voter ID, which as fake, police said.

The woman was in contact with Kumar and Sarkar, both. She was the connecting link between them, they said.

One pistol with two live cartridges, two laptops, four mobile phones, one Wifi dongle, and bio-metric instruments used at the time of making Aadhaar Cards etc were recovered from their possession, police added.

The Delhi Police had on Saturday said one of the key conspirators in Moosewala's killing had fled from India over a month before the incident.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case.

(With inputs from PTI)