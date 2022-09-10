Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Deepak alias Mundi, shooter in ‘Bolero module’, arrested from WB-Nepal border

Deepak alias Mundi (R) | Photo: ANI/ Punjab Police

A joint operation of the Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies resulted in the arrest of Deepak alias Mundi, absconding shooter of Sidhu Moose Wala, from West Bengal-Nepal border on Saturday. Deepak as arrested with two associates - Kapil Pandit and Rajinder - in a major breakthrough in the murder case of the popular singer and politician.

Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module while associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts, Gaurav Yadav, DGP Punjab Police, said.

In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd, in a joint operation with central agencies & #DelhiPolice, have arrested Deepak @ Mundi, absconding shooter of #SidhuMooseWala , with 2 associates.



With the arrest of Deepak, police have now tracked down all the six shooters of Sidhu Moose Wala. While three had earlier been arrested, two had been gunned down in an encounter by Punjab Police.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was killed in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 earlier this year. Six shooters had been identified by the police. Apart from Deepak, these were Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa who were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police. Two others,Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa, were killed inencounter by the Punjab Police.

