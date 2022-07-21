Sidhu Moose Wala murder: All you need to know about Jagrup Singh Roopa, Manpreet Singh Mannu's encounter

Jagrup Singh Roopa, Mannu Kussa wanted to escape to Pakistan. (File)

Punjab Police on Wednesday shot dead two gangsters allegedly linked with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The gangsters have been identified as Goldy Brar's associates, Jagrup Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu. Brar is accused of hatching the conspiracy for Moose Wala's murder in Mansa in May.

According to reports, Roopa and Mannu wanted to escape to Pakistan. Canada-based Brar had reportedly advised them to cross over to the neighbouring country through Amritsar.

The duo had planned to get fake passports made but couldn't due to the police's strictness. They reached a border village to cross over to Pakistan but the police cornered and shot them dead in an encounter.

Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda was helping them cross the border, Bhaskar reported.

The Bhakna village where they were shot dead is just 12 kilometers away from the International Border.

The house where the two gangsters were hiding had been abandoned six years ago. The house was given to Balwinder Singh Dhodi, the daily reports.

The house is in dilapidated condition. Only two make-shift beds were found inside the house.

According to reports, Lawrence Bishnoi had sent his brother Anmol Bishnoi and Sachin Thapan to Europe before Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The two slain gangsters were also trying to make fake passports but failed.

Mannu alias Mannu Kussa is the one who fired the first bullet from an AK-47 gun at Sidhu Moose Wala.

The police have so far arrested 18 people related to the gruesome murder.