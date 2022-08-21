Search icon
'Deliver justice in 7 days': Sidhu Moosewala's father gives ultimatum to Punjab govt

The parents said they have given enough time but police have failed to nab real culprits behind the ghastly crime

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

File Photo

In an attempt to put pressure on the state government to speed the investigation into his son's death, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh issued an ultimatum to the government to solve the case within seven days or he will take to the streets and protest.

While speaking to a group of people gathered at his house. Balkaur Singh also called on the public and the late singer's admirers to join him in a candle march to demand justice for his son.

 

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur announced that she will launch a protest to seek justice for her son. She said that four months have passed since the murder and that they have given adequate time, but police have yet to capture the real culprits of the heinous crime.

“We fully cooperated with the police and the government but nobody has done anything to deliver justice to us. It would had been better if we had not performed the cremation of our son till police arrested all the accused involved in his murder,” she said.

She also added that, despite everyone calling her sherni (tigress), she was not that brave. "However, in order to obtain justice for my kid, I have now become a sherni." "Whether or not anyone comes, we two will sit and demand justice," she asserted.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed in his vehicle on May 29 in Jahawarke village, Mansa district. Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice, Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder. While Bishnoi is presently in Punjab Police custody, Goldy Brar remains at large.

