Sidhu Moose Wala death: Why is Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh receiving death threats, requesting security?

File photo

Soon after tens of thousands of people showed up for slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s funeral processions, another Punjabi musical artist has found himself to be in the middle of controversy, and has alleged that he is receiving death threats.

Prominent Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has asked the Punjab police to increase his security cover soon after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, alleging that he has been receiving death threats from gangsters in relation to the Congress leader’s killing.

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in a suspected inter-gang rival incident on May 29, sending shock waves through Punjab. Moose Wala was shot 30 times, out of which 25 bullets hit him. Soon after his death, gangster Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

After his death, 31-year-old singer Mankirt Aulakh has said that he has been receiving death threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang, who is a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that is responsible for the killing of Moose Wala.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of imprisoned Lawrence Bishnoi, posted on Facebook that his gang had killed Sidhu Moose Wala to take revenge for the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.

Through a social media post, the Davinder Bambiha gang has alleged that Mankirt Aulakh was involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala and has close ties with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bambiha also alleged that Aulakh has been extorting money from many Punjabi singers.

So far, Mankirt Aulakh or his manager’s name has not been raised in the investigation, but several media outlets reported that Sachin, Aulakh’s messenger has been identified as a key suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Mankirt Aulakh, however, has said that neither he nor his manager has any ties with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, saying that whatever he has achieved, it is through his own hard work. Aulakh further clarified that he is in no way involved in the killing of Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a brutal attack while he was driving to the Jawaharke Village in Mansa. The post-mortem report revealed that the Punjabi singer had sustained 25 bullet injuries, while his two associates received minor injuries.

Mankirt Aulakh has urged the Punjab police to provide him with protection in view of the death threats he received on social media. Meanwhile, the Davinder Bambiha gang has reportedly said that they will avenge Sidhu Moose Wala’s death in the next two days.

