Sidhu Moose Wala death: Who is Neeraj Bawana, gangster whose gang has allegedly vowed to avenge the murder?

Neeraj Bawana (File image)

New Delhi: Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, the Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang has allegedly vowed to avenge the singer's death. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sudhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder on social media.

The threat message was posted on a Facebook profile named 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR'. "Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. Will deliver results in 2 days," the post read. The Facebook story also tagged other gangs like Tillu Tajpuriya gang, Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon gangs.

Sidhu Moose Wala was going to a relative's place in his SUV when two cars intercepted them. Several men disembarked from the cars and rained bullets on him. His post-mortem report revealed he was hit by 28 bullets.

Lawrance Bishnoi, the jailed gangster accused of being involved in the murder, earlier this week moved the Delhi High Court fearing he would be killed in a fake encounter. He has now withdrawn the plea and will move to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Who is Neeraj Bawana?

Neeraj Bawana is one of the most dreaded gangsters in Delhi. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail. His gang is a rival to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.