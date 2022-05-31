Sidhu Moose Wala death: Punjabi singer’s cremation to be held today at 12 noon in Mansa

File photo

On May 29, celebrated Punjabi singer and young Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed in the Mansa district of Punjab, sending tremors of shock and anguish in the entire state. One of the most prominent artists in the state, his death was mourned by the entire state.

Two days after his death, the last rites and cremation of the singer and rapper will be held today, May 31. According to reports, Moose Wala’s cremation will be conducted today at 12 noon in the Moosa village of the Mansa district.

An update regarding the funeral of Sidhu Moose Wala was shared on his official Instagram account, citing the timing and the whereabouts of his last rites. The post was first shared in Hindu and then in Punjabi, announcing that the cremation will take place today.

The Instagram update reads, “Our brother Sidhu Moose Wala’s funeral visitation will be held on May 31st at 8:30 am in the morning. The cremation will take place at 12 pm in the village Moosa.” Meanwhile, the Congress leader’s death is being probed by the authorities.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district while heading to Jawar Ke Village along with his two associates. The aftermath of the attack made it clear that the singer was the prime target, as his body remained riddled with bullets while the other two people in the car were left with non-fatal injuries.

It must be noted that Moose Wala was killed just a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government revoked his security, which has now sparked a political row in the state. The Congress and BJP are demanding the resignation of Mann, saying that Moose Wala’s death was a “state-sponsored” murder.

Shortly after he was killed, gangster Goldy Brar said that he, along with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claim responsibility for the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala. Through the preliminary investigation, the Punjab police have ruled the death as an inter-gang rivalry repercussion.

READ | Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead just a day after his security was withdrawn