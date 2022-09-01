Sidhu Moose Wala's death part of series of revenge killings between Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs: SIT

File Photo

In its 1,850-page chargesheet, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) alleged that the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a part of a lengthy string of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Satvinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi, and Sachin Thapan are members of the Bishnoi group, as per the SIT's chargesheet, which was submitted to the court on August 26. Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is in charge of a separate group. However, both groups cooperate and support one another. Their rival is the gang headed by the murdered gangster Devinder Bambiha.

The investigation team alleged that it all began with the murder of Goldy Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh by the Bambiha gang in October 2020. According to reports, Lavi Deora, a member of the Bambiha group who was killed by the Bishnoi gang at Kotkapura in 2017, was killed in order to exact revenge on Brar.

“To take revenge for Brar’s killing, Bishnoi gang killed Bambiha gang’s Gurlal Pehalwan, the then Youth Congress president at Faridkot. Before Pehalwan, Rajinder Kumar Sheffy, who is a member of the Bambiha gang, was also attacked by the Bishnoi gang in November 2020 in Faridkot but he escaped. Manpreet Singh Bhau and Pawan Nehra, who are accused in Moose Wala murder, were arrested for firing,” stated the SIT chargesheet.

“On August 4, 2021, Bishnoi gang members killed gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar at the instance of Bhagwanpuria,” reads SIT charegesheet. Kandowalia had supported the gangsters Vicky Gounder and Devinder Bambiha in the past.

“On August 7, 2021, Bambiha gang had killed Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali and Kabbadi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian on March 14 to avenge the killing of their men. Further, to avenge both killings, Bishnoi gang killed Sidhu Moose Wala,” claimed SIT.

The SIT chargesheet has not pointed out any other angle in Moose Wala’s killing so far.

SIT said in the chargesheet that Goldy Brar was the only mastermind behind the singer's murder and that he coordinated with the Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Bhiwani, Anmol Bishnoi, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, Monu Dangar, Pawan Kumar Bishnoi, and shooters. He assigned the accused various duties, such as providing the accused with guns, cash, shelter, cars, phones, and SIM cards.

SIT additionally acknowledged that at least eight suspects in the Moose Wala murder case who were being held in six different jails across two states and a union territory were communicating constantly and managing their businesses from behind bars.

“Lawrence Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuri and Deepak alias Tinu were arranging shooters, weapons and men to provide logistic support through phones from Tihar jail. The recce of Moose Wala was conducted through the men of Manmohan Singh Mohanan, who was lodged at Mansa jail. Mohanna also arranged the stay for shooters confessed Bishnoi. Mohana was in contact with Bishnoi, Goldy and Bhagwanpuria through phone and two mobile phones were recovered from a barrack of Mansa jail by the police,” the SIT said.

Moose Wala was shot and killed by six shooters on May 29 while he, his cousin, and a friend were traveling in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, which is 10 kilometers from the singer's native village of Moosa.