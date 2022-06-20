Sidhu Moose Wala death: Lawrence Bishnoi subjected to ‘third degree torture’ by police, claims lawyer

File photo

After the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi once again was under the radar of the Punjab police. Soon after the investigation regarding the murder began, the jailed gangster was transferred from Delhi’s Tihar jail to Punjab.

Now, Bishnoi’s lawyer has claimed that the Punjab police are subjecting the jailed gangster to “third-degree torture” while interrogating him in relation to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The lawyer has claimed that the police are “violating rules” during the interrogation.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer Vishal Chopra recorded a video message, in which he alleged that the Punjab police is mistreating the gangster during the murder case questioning, and are not following the proper rules of the interrogation that are required to be followed.

Chopra further alleged that Bishnoi’s life was in danger under the custody of the Punjab Police, and said that no videography was done during his questioning, which is mandated by the law. The lawyer also alleged that he was not allowed to meet his client.

Alleging mistreatment and police brutality by the Punjab authorities, Chopra also said that he will be filing a writ petition before a court to bring out the injustices being faced by Lawrence Bishnoi as he remains under the Punjab police’s custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the prime suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, which has been ruled as a result of an inter-gang rivalry. It was alleged that Bishnoi’s gang was behind the singer’s murder due to a personal vendetta.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified persons on May 29, when he was travelling in his personal vehicle with two of his associates. According to the post-mortem report, he had sustained 19 bullet wounds and was brought dead to the hospital.

Soon after his death, gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing of the Sidhu Moose Wala, saying that it was revenge for the murder of Vicky Middukhera, who was a close friend of the Bishnoi gang.

