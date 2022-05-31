Sidhu Moose Wala death: Last rites of Punjabi singer commence in Mansa, mourners crowd outside home

File photo

The last rites of Sidhu Moose Wala have commenced in the Moosa village of Mansa district, with throngs of crowds gathering outside of his residence in Punjab, paying their respects to the slain singer-songwriter and Congress leader.

Moose Wala’s parents had taken his body home from the hospital on Tuesday morning for the deceased singer’s cremation, which was scheduled for 12 noon. The cremation of the Punjabi singer was further delayed as crowds of mourners and fans assembled at the gate of his home.

It was reported that Sidhu Moose Wala will be cremated on the land of his agriculture field in the Moosa village, which was his hometown. As per media reports, the police lathi-charged the fans who assembled outside the singer’s residence to maintain the law and order during his last rites.

Punjab | A huge crowd gathers outside the residence of #SidhuMooseWala in Mansa; his body has been brought here from Mansa Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/NmBnyognJW — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer.

Videos and photos from inside Moose Wala’s home surfaced where the relatives and parents of the singer could be seen anguished and grieving. Fans outside his home raised slogans to remember the Congress leader, demanding justice for him and his family.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination a day after his death, where it was discovered that the Punjabi rapper had sustained 25 bullet injuries. The singer was shot on Sunday and was declared dead when he was brought to the hospital.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun’s Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala’s murder, said STF sources. The six people were arrested on the charges of allegedly providing support to the assailants who murdered the singer.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

