Sidhu Moose Wala death: Know how Pakistan is linked to the Punjabi singer’s murder case

File photo

The probe in the murder case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala is evolving to be a much larger conspiracy than a simple inter-gang rivalry, with many layers and links to the entire plot of his death.

Now, the Delhi Police has uncovered a link to Pakistan in the Moose Wala death case. Priyavrat alias Fauji, the alleged main shooter who killed Sidhu Moose Wala, was recently arrested by the Delhi Police and revealed how the weapons were sourced from Pakistan.

During the interrogation, Fauji revealed that he got the consignment of weapons to kill the Punjabi singer from Pakistan. While speaking to news agency IANS, sources said, “Usage of drones in dropping the weapons has come to the fore.”

Two main shooters in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case - Priyavrat alias Fauji (26) and Kashish alias Kuldeep (24) – were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday, and investigations revealed that Priyavrat was the main shooter who led the group of other gangsters involved in the killing.

Delhi Police also revealed that Priyavrat was in constant touch with gangster Goldy Brar during the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala. Brar had taken the responsibility for murdering Moose Wala just a few hours after his death through a social media post.

Officials also said that Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Punjab’s Bhatinda in connection with the Moose Wala murder case. Keshav acted as a facilitator and received the shooters just after the shootout in an Alto car.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified persons on May 29 in Punjab. He was travelling to the Jawaharke village in the Mansa district along with two of his associates when as many as eight shooters rained bullets on his vehicle.

The post-mortem report revealed that Moose Wala has sustained 19 bullet injuries and was brought dead to the hospital. Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were the masterminds behind the killing of the singer, the authorities have said.

