Sidhu Moose Wala death: Congress ticket postponed murder? New revelations

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Sources said the UK-based person had helped the attackers with logistics.

Chandigarh: The Sidhu Moose Wala murder case has taken another turn. The investigation team has detained a person with links to the United Kingdom. The person has told the police that Sidhu Moose Wala's murder had been planned for before the Punjab Assembly elections but as he got the Congress ticket, it was deferred, sources said.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested the polls from his hometown Mansa but was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

The person with UK connection reportedly told the police that seven assailants were involved in the murder out of which five were sharp shooters. The cars used in the crime were procured from Talwandi Sabo and Rajasthan's Sikar. The person said the cars had been bought by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sources said the UK-based person had helped the attackers with logistics, providing the weapons used in the murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by multiple gangsters who had intercepted his SUV in two cars. The Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder on social media. He is an associate of Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

25 police teams in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have been raiding several locations to zero in on Sidhu Moosewala's killers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Mansa to meet with Sidhu Moose Wala's family.