Sidhu Moose Wala cremated in his native village: Netizens bid farewell to Punjabi singer

Photo: ANI

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated at his native village Moosa in Mansa district on Tuesday.

He was shot dead on Sunday near Mansa on Sunday evening. The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation.

Mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey.

Punjab | Last rites of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala performed at his native village Moosa in Mansa district.



He was shot dead on May 29th. pic.twitter.com/g7w5sns1C7 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens also bid adieu to the Punjabi singer.

