Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated in his native village: Netizens bid farewell to Punjabi singer

The cremation of Sidhu Moose Wala took place in his village, Moosa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated in his native village: Netizens bid farewell to Punjabi singer
Photo: ANI

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated at his native village Moosa in Mansa district on Tuesday.

He was shot dead on Sunday near Mansa on Sunday evening. The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation.

Mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey.

 

Meanwhile, netizens also bid adieu to the Punjabi singer.

 

 

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.