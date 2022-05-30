Sidhu Moose Wala chose not to travel in bulletproof car, didn’t take police security, reveals Punjab DGP

File photo

Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified persons on Sunday after a brutal gun attack on his car. It was being reported that eight bullets were fired upon him, killing him instantly after the attack.

The Punjab police later said that the attack that led to the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala seems to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry, and further investigations in the matter are being headed. The singer’s cousin and friend, who were also in the car, sustained injuries due to the attack.

Further, Punjab's Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that Moose Wala didn’t go out in his usual bulletproof car on Sunday, and didn’t take his still-assigned two Punjab police personnel with him when the shooting incident occurred.

The Punjab police DGP further said that according to preliminary investigations, at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been ordered by the police to investigate the high-profile murder, he said.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was 28 years old, had fought in the Punjab elections 2022 from the Congress party, contesting from the Mansa seat, but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. It must be noted that the attack on the singer occurred just a day after the AAP government in Punjab had removed his security.

Congress leaders and other rival political parties such as the BJP have blamed AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for the tragic demise of Moose Wala on May 29. Congress has said that this was a planned attack by AAP, as the singer’s security was removed just a day ago.

Sidhu Moose Wala and his companions reached Jawahar Ke Village in Mansa in their Mahindra Thar vehicle, where they were intercepted by two other vehicles that hailed bullets at the three, killing Moose Wala and injuring the other two inside the car.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead just a day after his security was withdrawn