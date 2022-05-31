Sidhu Moose Wala case: Punjab Police makes first arrest, accused sent to 5-day custody

Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjab Police Tuesday formally arrested a man named Manpreet Singh, who was detained from Uttarakhand in connection with popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

According to reports, he was produced before the court and has been sent to 5 days police remand. The accused, Manpreet was among the six detained by the cops in a joint raid in Dehradun on Monday.

The popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

Meanwhile, a sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to the popular Punjabi singer, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of the 28-year-old singer-politician was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted.

Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home.