Sidhu Moose Wala case: Delhi court allows Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Headlines

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing; check details

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

10 best superfoods to increase white blood cell counts

Benefits of Bay leaves(Tejpatta)

Bollywood stars who performed bald for their movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Uddhav Thackeray resigned due to fear of people who left him: Devendra Fadnavis

Terrifying! Shark eats man on Egypt Coast, video goes viral

BJP’s condition will be worse in Rajasthan than Karnataka, says Pratap Singh Khachariawas

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

viral

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Delhi court allows Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Punjab Police filed two applications in Patiala House Court for the arrest of Bishnoi and regarding his transit remand (or physical custody).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjab Police filed two applications in Patiala House Court for the arrest of Bishnoi and regarding his transit remand (or physical custody).

Though he was allowed to be arrested, orders on transit remand are yet to be pronounced, as per his counsel, advocate Vishal Chopra.

A detailed order is expected to be made available later.

On Friday, the gangster was sent to four more days police custody, in connection with an old Arms Act case.

During the last hearing, the Delhi Police`s Special Cell submitted before the court that they need four days` custody of the gangster in the present case, which is in relation to another jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria`s arms supply to Bishnoi.

On interrogation, Bishnoi had told the Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, and Rajasthan.

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killers of Sidhu Moose Wala -- one gang being headed by Ranjeet, a resident of Faridkot, another by Vijay, a resident of the Haryana-Rajasthan border area, and one more by Raka.

Bishnoi came to headlines soon after the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, allegedly on behalf of his gang, took place on May 29.

READ | Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to remain in jail as court reserves order on his bail plea

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome, rare neurological condition that forced Peru to declare 90-day emergency?

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

DNA Special: Does Delhi need new road, drainage plans?

Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of his Lord Shiva avatar from OMG 2, leaves netizens divided: 'Sanatan dharam ka majak...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE