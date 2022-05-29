Sidhu Moose Wala: 5 controversies involving the Punjabi singer

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday.

The 28-year-old belonged to the Moose Wala village near Mansa and had given several super hit songs in the last few years. However, the singer was also involved in several controversies during his career.

He started his career as a songwriter for the song ‘License’ by Ninja, and began his singing career with ‘G Wagon’.

In December 2021, he joined the Congress party months ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. He also contested polls from Mansa on a Congress ticket but lost to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla.

He was known for hit Punjabi tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others. He was popular for largely gangster rap.

Here are the five controversies involving the Punjabi singer

1. Promoting gun culture

He was known to openly promote gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. He is facing charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song "Sanju".

2. Controversy in 2019

His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago.

He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moosewala had later tendered an apology.

3. Scapegoat song

In April 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supporters in his latest song ‘Scapegoat’.

The singer had allegedly called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

4. Support of Khalistan

Sidhu Muse Wala's name was also associated with Khalistan support in December 2020.

Moose Wala had allegedly supported Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in one of his songs - 'Punjab: My Motherland'.

The song also included some scenes from a speech given by Khalistan supporter Bhoopar Singh Balbir in 1980.

5. Using AK-47 with policemen

In May 2020, two videos of Moose Wala went viral on social media, in which he was seen taking training in operating an AK-47 and a personal pistol along with five policemen.

In this case, cases were registered against Moose Wala under the Arms Act and the police started raids to nab him.

However, Moose Wala went underground to evade arrest. He was later granted bail for his involvement in the police investigation.

