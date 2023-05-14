Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to take final call on Karnataka CM post

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File photo)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge opened up about the current wave of uncertainty in Karnataka after the INC won the elections with a major majority. Despite the win in the elections, it remains unclear if DK Shivakumar will be taking the Chief Minister post or if will it go to Siddaramaiah.

After a day of no final candidate being decided, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) unanimously decided that Indian National Congress (INC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will be taking the final call on who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The CLP conducted a high-level meeting and issued a one-line statement after the same which reads, “The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress member Randeep Surjewala said, “Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of CLP party and 135 Cong MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution. It was endorsed by DK Shivakumar also. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed Kharge about the resolutions and Kharge then instructed KC Venugopal that the three senior observers must take individual opinions of each legislature and convey them to the high command."

While both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have major popularity in Karnataka, the Congress chief could sway either way when it comes to making a final decision on who will be the next CM of the state, after CM Basavaraj Bommai leaves office.

While Siddaramaiah has seniority and experience as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, state Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has emerged as a fresh face for the top post, not backing down from the current two-way tie for the position.

It is expected that the final call on who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka will be announced by May 15.

