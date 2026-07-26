Siddaramaiah to retire from electoral politics? Former Karnataka CM reveals 2028 poll plan

A major statement by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked fresh political buzz in the state, with the Congress veteran making candid remarks on his electoral future.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will not contest the next Assembly Elections in 2028, saying that politics has now become 'thoroughly corrupted'. While speaking at an event in Mandya on Saturday, the 77-year-old said that people of the Varuna constituency want him to contest in the next elections. He said politics has become 'thoroughly corrupted and honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on'.

Why Siddaramaiah has decided against contesting future elections

''By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member. I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience,'' he said.

''The time has come where, if we contest elections, we would have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. In this backdrop, I have arrived at the decision not to contest in future elections. For five decades, the people of the state have seen me as one among them and affectionately guided me. This debt weighs on me. Therefore, my future life too will be dedicated to public service,'' he added.

Who is Siddaramaiah? A look at his five-decade political journey

For those unversed, Siddaramaiah was replaced by DK Shivakumar by the Congress leadership as Chief Minister in the state. However, he still remains the longest-serving CM of Karnataka. He was replaced by Shivakumar as Chief Minister earlier this year in May because of a 2.5-year formula agreed by the Congress leadership after the party's victory in the 2023 Assembly Elections.

Siddaramaiah began his political career in 1978 and has represented several constituencies such as Chamundeshwari, Badami and Varuna. He was associated with the Janata Parivar before joining Congress party in 2006. In Karnataka, he is widely regarded for his connect with the backward class in the state.