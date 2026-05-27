Siddaramaiah to quit? Congress leader's statement intensifies speculation; What happened during meeting with Karnataka CM?

Amid speculations over leadership change in Karnataka, the possibility of Siddaramaiah resigning as the Chief Minister of Karnataka intensified after a claim by Congress leader RV Deshpande in which he confidently said that Siddaramaiah has told him about his decision.

Amid speculations over leadership change in Karnataka, the possibility of Siddaramaiah resigning as the Chief Minister of Karnataka intensified after a claim by Congress leader RV Deshpande in which he confidently said that Siddaramaiah has told him about his decision.

What did Congress leader say?

Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission, Deshpande, claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had told him that he had decided to step down as CM and would likely submit his resignation on, May 28, Thursday. “CM Siddaramaiah told me he has decided to resign,” Deshpande said. His statement has stirred the debate further with a potential impact of this on the ongoing political instability within the ruling Congress in the state.

The former minister met Siddaramaiah at his residence and after the meeting said that some MLAs had emphasised that he should not resign, the CM firmly responded that he had promised the high command and would respect it. According to sources, a number of ministers and legislators met Siddaramaiah at his residence and held discussions with him.

All of them pushed him to not resign and said they would take up the matter with the party high command.

The remark comes amid mounting reports that Siddaramaiah may soon vacate the top post following consultations with the Congress' high command.

Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan on Wednesday said that there is a possibility that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might file his resignation on Thursday, underlining that he has already taken an appointment with the Governor.

Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that the decision regarding the next Chief Minister will be taken by the High Command. “We went to the CM's house. I think CM may give his resignation tomorrow after 3 PM. He has already taken an appointment with the Governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide. Surjewala is here already. Most probably, DK Shivakumar will be the CM. Whatever the high command tells, they will obey,” he said.

Earlier, Surjewala, who is the Congress incharge of Karnataka, said the only decision that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi take “will only be not in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka”.

Meanwhile, amid the prolonged leadership tussle in Karnataka, the Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it.