Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase of...'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, has pitched minister Satish Jarkiholi as his father's possible successor - raising questions about the Congress leadership in the southern state and challenging the narrative that Deputy CM DKS is the future leader or only alternative.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, has pitched minister Satish Jarkiholi as his father's possible successor - raising questions about the Congress leadership in the southern state and challenging the narrative that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is the future leader or only alternative.

At an event in Karnataka's Belagavi, Yathindra said that Jarkiholi, 63, should be mentored by his father, Siddaramaiah, who is in the final phase of his political career. Amid speculations that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar may be promoted to the CM post, Yathindra had also emphasized three days back that his father will remain the Chief Minister for a complete five-year tenure. Siddaramaiah, a renowned political figure in southern India, was elected to the Karnataka Chief Minister post in 2023, after the Congress party registered a massive victory by 135 out of 224 assembly seats in the 2023 elections.

"My father is now in the final phase of his political life, at the end stage of his political career. At such a time, we need a leader who can guide those who hold rational and progressive ideologies and take charge of the leadership. Mr Jarkiholi will take on that responsibility. I believe that he will lead us as a model for all politicians and young leaders who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. Therefore, it is very difficult to find a leader with such integrity and principle. I request that Mr Jarkiholi continue the work he is doing", Yathindra, who is also the member of the upper house of the Karnataka legislature, said at the event.

Recently, Yathindra dismissed reports of a change of the Chief Ministerial face in Karnataka after the Bihar elections. "There is talk that ‘there will be a change of CM after the Bihar elections’. All that is false. If there is any change, the decision will be taken by the party high command and the MLAs. I am confident that Siddaramaiah will complete five years."

'No doubt Shivakumar...'

The latest speculation about DK Shivakumar started after Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda said that there's "no doubt about him eventually becoming the CM". "There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. In the end, hard work always pays off," Gowda had said.