Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase of...'

BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check dates, complete schedule here
Bengal: Year after RG Kar case, woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at govt hospital
India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...
Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant for asking her to..., netizens react; WATCH
BIG win for India as Trump administration likely to slash tariffs to..., here's what we know so far
Piyush Goyal's BIG statement amid tariff tensions with US: 'World experiencing era of trust deficit'
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W live on TV, online?
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, get direct LINK here
Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, opt out of Rs 18000 crore share buyback
Sam Altman announces ChatGPT Atlas, AI integrated new brower designed to save time, finish multiple tasks like...
INDIA
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, has pitched minister Satish Jarkiholi as his father's possible successor - raising questions about the Congress leadership in the southern state and challenging the narrative that Deputy CM DKS is the future leader or only alternative.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, has pitched minister Satish Jarkiholi as his father's possible successor - raising questions about the Congress leadership in the southern state and challenging the narrative that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is the future leader or only alternative.
At an event in Karnataka's Belagavi, Yathindra said that Jarkiholi, 63, should be mentored by his father, Siddaramaiah, who is in the final phase of his political career. Amid speculations that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar may be promoted to the CM post, Yathindra had also emphasized three days back that his father will remain the Chief Minister for a complete five-year tenure. Siddaramaiah, a renowned political figure in southern India, was elected to the Karnataka Chief Minister post in 2023, after the Congress party registered a massive victory by 135 out of 224 assembly seats in the 2023 elections.
"My father is now in the final phase of his political life, at the end stage of his political career. At such a time, we need a leader who can guide those who hold rational and progressive ideologies and take charge of the leadership. Mr Jarkiholi will take on that responsibility. I believe that he will lead us as a model for all politicians and young leaders who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. Therefore, it is very difficult to find a leader with such integrity and principle. I request that Mr Jarkiholi continue the work he is doing", Yathindra, who is also the member of the upper house of the Karnataka legislature, said at the event.
Recently, Yathindra dismissed reports of a change of the Chief Ministerial face in Karnataka after the Bihar elections. "There is talk that ‘there will be a change of CM after the Bihar elections’. All that is false. If there is any change, the decision will be taken by the party high command and the MLAs. I am confident that Siddaramaiah will complete five years."
The latest speculation about DK Shivakumar started after Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda said that there's "no doubt about him eventually becoming the CM". "There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. In the end, hard work always pays off," Gowda had said.