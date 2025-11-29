FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Siddaramaiah's BIG statement amid debate over 'rotational CM deal' in Karnataka: 'There are no...'

Amid a leadership crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that there are no differences between him and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 03:54 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Image credit: PTI)
Amid a leadership crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that there are no differences between him and his deputy, DK Shivakumar. He also revealed that they held discussions on the 2028 assembly elections and local body polls during a joint press conference after their breakfast meet. 

"There are no differences between us, and there will be no differences in the future. Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing back Congress in the 2028 elections," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI.

 

 

"There are no differences between us, and there will be no differences in the future", he added, saying that he and his deputy Shivakumar will work together. 

'Whatever the high command says...'

Sidda's remarks come after Shivakumar reached the Chief Minister's residence earlier today, amid a debate over the alleged 'rotational CM deal' between him and Siddaramaiah in 2023. Meanwhile, as per reports, a high-stakes meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to take place tomorrow, i.e., November 30. 

"We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion", Siddaramaiah said. 

During the press conference, DK Shivakumar echoed CM Siddaramaiah's sentiments, affirming they will follow whatever the high command decides. "With the support of all of you, we have brought the Congress government and we are working as per our promise. The people of the state are giving their full support. We have to fulfill their wishes. We are working in that direction," he said, adding, " Whatever the high command says, we will follow that, and there is no group. Even now, we are working together. Whatever the CM said, I am with the CM."

