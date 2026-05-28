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Siddaramaiah resigns, says ‘obeyed party high command’, refuses to accept Rajya Sabha seat

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday, May 28, marking a pivotal transition for the state's Congress-led government. During a press conference, he said that he is not interested in national politics and displayed show of strength.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 28, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Siddaramaiah resigns, says ‘obeyed party high command’, refuses to accept Rajya Sabha seat
Siddaramaiah resigned today and said the decision was taken on party high command's order (ANI)
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Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday, May 28, marking a pivotal transition for the state's Congress-led government. 

Siddaramaiah clarifies his decision to resign 

He led a press conference, after tending his resignation, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who is hopeful of replacing Siddaramaiah. In the conference, the outgoing Chief Minister declared, “I am a politician and I have understood that the constitution is our religion. Voters are fans, God. I had the opportunity to speak to 7 crore people of Kannada Nadu. I had the opportunity to become Chief Minister twice. I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity.” 

He further said that the move to resign was an act of obeyance to the party high command.  

He stressed that despite his resignation, the Congress party maintains an “absolute majority” with 135+1 seats and the support of two independents. “Our party has won 135+1 seats. In addition, two independents have also supported our government. We are in the absolute majority.” 

After the conference, Siddaramaiah, Deputy DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and other Congress MLAs displayed a show of strength. 

During the press brief, Siddaramaiah also said, “High command has offered me Rajya Sabha seat, but I have declined it respectfully. I am not interested in national politics and will remain in state politics.” 

A breakfast meeting was held at the residence of Siddaramaiah which was attended by DK Shivakumar and others. Here, an emotional Shivakumar took blessings of the former CM by touching his feet and hugging him warmly.  

While the resignation has been submitted to the Special Secretary to the Governor, Prabhu Shankar, it awaits formal acceptance by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is currently travelling to Bengaluru. 

This comes after growing speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, which recently completed three years of Congress rule. Several senior ministers, including HK Patil, Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, were present at the meeting. 

Leadership change in making 

For many months, there had been speculations regarding a possible change of chief minister in Karnataka. Amid the rumours, supporters of Shivakumar have been demanding to put him on the post instead, citing an unverified power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the party won the 2023 Assembly elections. 

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, also party state president, were in a power tussle for the post of the state’s CM ever since the party won the Assembly election results in May 2023. However, Congress had reportedly managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM. 

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