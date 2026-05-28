Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM, new era for Shivakumar to begin

Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister after a key government meeting in Bengaluru.

Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, bringing an end to one of the most significant political tenures in the state’s recent history. The resignation was formally submitted at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru following a high-level meeting convened by the Karnataka government earlier in the day.

The development marks a major political shift in Karnataka, where Siddaramaiah had emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the Congress party. Senior government officials and party leaders were present during the discussions preceding the resignation, although the reasons behind the move are yet to be officially detailed.

Governor Yet to Approve Resignation

Raj Bhavan later confirmed that Siddaramaiah’s resignation letter had been received. However, officials clarified that the resignation can only be formally accepted once Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returns to Bengaluru.

Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, stated that the Governor was away at his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, when the resignation was submitted. As a result, the formal approval process remains pending until his return.

The delay has intensified political speculation regarding the next leadership decision in Karnataka, with Congress leaders expected to hold consultations over the selection of a successor.

End of a Long Political Chapter

Siddaramaiah holds the distinction of being Karnataka’s longest-serving Chief Minister, a milestone that underlines his enduring influence in the state’s politics. Known for his welfare-oriented governance and strong grassroots support, he played a key role in shaping Congress politics in Karnataka over the past several decades.

His resignation has triggered widespread reactions across political circles, with supporters describing the moment as the end of an important era in the state’s administration.

Press Conference Expected

The former Chief Minister is expected to address the media later in the day. Political observers anticipate that Siddaramaiah may use the press conference to explain the circumstances surrounding his resignation and outline his future political plans.

The Congress party is also likely to announce its next course of action soon, as attention shifts toward the question of leadership transition in the state government.