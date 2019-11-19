'Sickening remarks in the temple of democracy': AAP slams BJP MP Parvesh Verma for comment on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Participating in a discussion on Delhi pollution in the Parliament, Verma commented on CM Kejriwal's health.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday reacted angrily to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma's comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health, linking it to pollution in the national capital, saying that the remarks were "sickening."

Participating in a discussion on Delhi pollution in the Parliament on Tuesday, the West Delhi Lok Sabha MP commented on AAP chief Kejriwal's health and said now "the whole of Delhi coughs."

The discussion in the Parliament came in the light of worsening air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Verma accused the AAP government of ignoring major sources of pollution, including vehicles and dust while blaming farmers of neighbouring states for the problem.

He was also asked by the Chair not to name the Delhi chief minister during his speech in the Parliament.

"For last 4.5 years the Delhi CM kept saying that the Prime Minister doesn't let him work, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor doesn't let him work. In the last 6 months everyone is letting him work, he is distributing everything for free" he added.

The AAP took exception to the remarks with party leader Raghav Chadha calling it "sickening."

"Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma made sickening remarks against @ArvindKejriwal in the temple of democracy i.e. the parliament. Why not use the same stage to make policies and curb the air pollution?" a tweet accompanying Chopra's video said.

Earlier during the discussion in the Parliament, Verma claimed the Delhi government spent Rs 600 crore on advertisements but very little had been done to curb pollution. He said Rs 70 crore was spent on publicising the odd-even road scheme alone.