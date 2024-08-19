'Festival of unbreakable bond...': Siblings Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Congress leaders and siblings, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday, i.e., August 19, extended greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The LoP also shared an adorable picture of himself with his sister and party leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and emphasised that the festival serves as a testimony to unbreakable bond and affection between brother and sister.

In a post on 'X', Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister.May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship strong."

भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम एवं स्नेह के पर्व, रक्षाबंधन की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।



रक्षा का यह सूत्र आपके इस पावन रिश्ते को सदैव मजबूती के साथ जोड़े रहे। pic.twitter.com/Xvsqj2rt4e — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2024

In addition, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared childhood pictures of herself with brother Rahul Gandhi and wrote, "The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a flowerbed in which memories of different colors, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding."

भाई-बहन का रिश्ता उस फुलवारी की तरह होता है जिसमें सम्मान, प्रेम और आपसी समझदारी की बुनियाद पर अलग-अलग रंगों वाली यादें, संग के किस्से-कहानियाँ व दोस्ती को और गहरा करने का संकल्प फलता-फूलता है।



भाई-बहन संघर्ष के साथी होते हैं, स्मृतियों के हमराही भी और संगवारी के खेवैया भी।… pic.twitter.com/4zkX1rISrN — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 19, 2024

She added that brothers and sisters are companions in struggle, companions of memories and also boatmen of companionship.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival dedicated to the love and affection between brothers and sisters, is widely celebrated across the country. This year, the auspicious timings for Rakhi will be between 1:30 p.m. and 9:07 p.m. On this occasion, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brothers' wrists, extending best wishes to them.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the special occasion.