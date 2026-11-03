Siang Mega Dam protest: 36-hour shutdown disrupts life in Arunachal Pradesh, protesters seek release of those arrested

A 36-hour shutdown against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project disrupted schools, shops and public transport in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with protesters demanding the release of those arrested during the agitation.

Normal life was affected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday as several organisations observed a 36-hour shutdown against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The impact was strongest in Upper Siang district. Schools, government offices, shops and markets remained closed in several areas, while buses and other public transport stayed off the roads. Protesters also reportedly burnt tyres at some places during the shutdown.

The shutdown was called by the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA). The protest covered Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts, although the impact was different in each area.

Upper Siang saw the biggest disruption, while some areas of East Siang were affected. Normal activities continued in Siang district, according to police.

District administration calls shutdown illegal

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Ashok Tajo said several government offices and educational institutions remained closed. Shops and other businesses were also shut in areas including Yingkiong and Geku.

Tajo declared the shutdown illegal under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The administration warned that such shutdowns can cause serious problems for ordinary people, including daily wage workers, students, patients and commuters.

The DM's order said: “Such bandh call causes untold misery, hardship and disruption to the general public, including daily wage earners, school and college students, patients requiring emergency medical service, business establishments and daily commuters. Past instances of such shutdowns have led to breaches of peace, public tranquillity and potential damage or destruction to public and private properties.”

A senior police officer from Siang district, however, said the shutdown had no impact there and that schools, offices and shops were functioning normally.

Protesters seek release of those arrested

The organisations opposing the project have put forward several demands. They want the immediate release of people arrested during earlier protests. They are also demanding that additional security forces be removed from areas affected by the proposed project.

Another major demand is the suspension of survey work being carried out for the proposed hydropower project.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has also opposed the project and called for its scrapping. The party has demanded the release of protesters who were arrested during the agitation.

Congress raises concerns over tribal rights

The Congress has argued that development should not come at the cost of the land, culture, identity and livelihoods of indigenous communities. The party said the consent of people who could be affected by the project should be taken before moving ahead with it.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It has sought the cancellation of suspension orders against government employees and withdrawal of cases against gaon buras, or village headmen, who have opposed the project.

The party has also called for the removal of additional security forces from project-affected areas and compensation for people who have suffered losses.

It further demanded medical support and rehabilitation for protesters who were injured during the agitation.

The Congress has appealed to indigenous organisations, student groups, youth bodies, civil society organisations and traditional institutions to continue their protest peacefully.

Why local communities are opposing the project

The proposed SUMP is one of India's major planned hydropower projects. However, sections of the indigenous Adi community have strongly opposed it. The main concerns are the possible submergence of villages, displacement of families, loss of farmland and forests and damage to traditional ways of life.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Bosiram Siram has claimed that the project could lead to the submergence of 27 villages. Reports have also suggested that several dozen other villages could face some impact from the project.

The concerns have made the project a major issue among communities living in the proposed project area.

Project also has strategic importance

The Siang project is not only being viewed as a power project. It is also important from a strategic point of view because of China's plans for a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.

The river enters India as the Siang, making the region strategically important for the Centre. The proposed Indian project has therefore brought together two competing concerns — the need for development and power generation on one side, and the protection of local communities and their land on the other.

Government says it is open to talks

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have said on several occasions that the state government is ready to discuss concerns raised by local communities. The government has held meetings with political parties, the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and various community-based organisations.

The meetings have focused on the project's Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) and whether the proposed project is viable.

With protests continuing, the Siang project remains a major issue in Arunachal Pradesh, with the government stressing development and local groups demanding protection of their land, livelihoods and rights.